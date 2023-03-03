Mostly dry weekend before significant snow and rain

We are tracking more mundane weather as we head into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal, but not too mild, remaining in the 30s. A few flurries will be possible during the daytime hours of Saturday and Sunday but a larger weather system will approach for Sunday night.
Overnight: Partly cloudy, not too cold.
Low: 22 Wind: Becoming West ~ 5
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few flurries possible later in the day.
High: 38 Wind: West 5-10
Saturday Night: Flurries possible early, then scattered clouds.
Low: 20
Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds and mild with a good chance of snow toward evening, possibly mixing with sleet or rain south of Marathon county. (A few inches accumulation possible overnight.)
High: 39
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow and some additional accumulation. The snow could mix with sleet or rain south of Marathon county.
High: 37
Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the mid to upper 30s and more clouds than sun. The one difference is that there might be a few flurries later in the day on Saturday. Accumulating snow is not expected but there is a small chance of a potential dusting in southern Wisconsin. However, for most, Saturday will be dry.
We will start out with a little sun early in the day on Sunday then we will see increasing clouds as a low pressure system moves in from the west. This weather-maker will bring a good chance of snow toward evening on Sunday and there could be some accumulation Sunday night. Periodic snow will continue on Monday as well as the storm system moves into eastern Wisconsin. The snow will likely mix with a little sleet or rain south of Marathon county. Snow amounts will likely be in the 3 to 4 inch range for many locations, but a few spots could see 6 or so inches of snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40 on Sunday and then remain in the mid to upper 30s on Monday.
The middle of next week will be quiet with more clouds than sun once again. The main trend you will notice is cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 30s on Tuesday, drop into the low 30s for Wednesday, and then remain in the upper 20s to low 30s on Thursday. It won't be bitter cold for this time of year, just a few degrees below normal. There could also be more snow during next week, especially towards the weekend, but the weather pattern remains unsettled.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - An upper level weather disturbance produced snow in the Colorado Rockies, with eight inches reported at Winter Park, and a storm moving off the Pacific Ocean began to spread rain and snow across the western U.S. March continued to start off like a lamb elsewhere around the country. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)