Mostly Quiet Weekend Ahead

The storms which brought the wind gusts over 50 mph in parts of central Wisconsin and heavy rain have moved away quickly. Saturday looks pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be mild and less humid with highs from the lower 70s north to around 80 south. We can’t rule out some sprinkles or a stray light shower. Winds will be from the northwest at 8-18 mph.
Clouds will increase on Sunday as a low pressure system approaches from the Northern Plains. It now appears the bulk of the rain with it may not get into our area until Sunday evening. But it will be a slow moving system and it sure looks like we will get quite the soaking through Monday. The rain could come down heavy at times, with possibly a few thunderstorms mixed in. As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through Monday afternoon before it tapers off. Temperatures on Sunday should top out in the mid 70s. However, Monday will feel fall-like with highs just in the 60s for many areas. In addition, brisk northeast to north winds of 15-25 mph will add a chill.
Don’t worry though, as summer is not over yet. In fact, sunshine and warmer air will start to move in already for Tuesday. Highs could reach the low 80s. Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week with gusty southwest winds. It should be partly sunny and more humid with highs in the mid to maybe even upper 80s. A cold front is projected to push in Wednesday evening which may cause some scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday looks cooler and partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Meanwhile, next Friday could be mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs around 84 degrees. There are signs of a potential intense heat wave moving in around August 19th to August 21st. Please monitor News 9 as we draw closer as we will bring you updates on that.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher
**On Aug. 12th in weather history:
1936 - The temperature at Seymour, TX, hit 120 degrees to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)
1955 - During the second week of August hurricanes Connie and Diane produced as much as 19 inches of rain in the northeastern U.S. forcing rivers from Virginia to Massachusetts into a high flood. Westfield MA was deluged with 18.15 inches of rain in 24 hours, and at Woonsocket RI the Blackstone River swelled from seventy feet in width to a mile and a half. Connecticut and the Delaware Valley were hardest hit. Total damage in New England was 800 million dollars, and flooding claimed 187 lives. (David Ludlum)