Mother's Day Rain For Some

Since it's the weekend, rain has once again moved into north central Wisconsin. Some of us could see some more rain into Mother's Day, but it won't be a washout, and many of us will manage to stay dry.
Sunday (Mother's Day): Cloudy early with a 60% chance of morning rain south of Wausau. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.
High: 68 Wind: East 10-15
Sunday Night: Becoming mostly clear and cooler.
Low: 43 Wind: East ~ 5
Monday: Mostly sunny and nice.
High: 75
Showers will be likely in the morning on Mother's Day, mainly south of Wausau. Areas in the northwoods will have a much better chance of staying dry all day long, but even the areas that see rain should dry out by the afternoon. We should even work in some late day sunshine in most areas. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s, with the warmer temperatures likely in the northwoods, where we'll see more sunshine. We should all see plenty of sunshine on Monday, which will push our highs back into the low to mid 70s.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, and while most of us should stay dry, we can't rule out a stray sprinkle or two, mainly north and east of Wausau. Highs will again top out in the low to mid 70s. We could see some patchy frost in the northwoods Wednesday morning, but then we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs climbing back into the mid to upper 60s.
Our next better chance for rain arrives on Thursday - we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers and storms during the day, with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few showers could linger into Friday as well, with partly to mostly cloudy skies keeping us in the upper 50s and low 60s. We should clear out a bit by Saturday - finally a chance at a dry weekend! - with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.
Have a great weekend, and Happy Mother's Day to all the moms! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1930 - A man was killed when caught in an open field during a hailstorm northwest of Lubbock TX. It was the first, and perhaps the only, authentic death by hail in U.S. weather records.