Much Cooler This Weekend

Hot and muggy air has been the story for many of us over the past few days, but that heat and humidity is on the way out - just in time for the weekend! We will also be keeping the rain away - great news for anyone with outdoor plans, but unfortunate for our drought conditions, which exist and are likely to get worse.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy early then partly sunny. Cooler and a bit breezy at times.
High: 72 Wind: NNE 5-15
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and quiet, and a bit cooler.
Low: 49 Wind: Variable becoming NW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal.
High: 75
Cooler, drier air will work in overnight, and by Saturday morning we'll see much more comfortable conditions. We should see partly to mostly sunny skies, but despite the sunshine, highs will only top out in the upper 60s and low 70s in most spots. We'll see more of the same on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s - a much needed break from the heat and humidity.
Monday will bring our next chance for rain as a weak cold front moves through the area. That could bring a few showers, mainly later in the day and into the evening. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We should start to clear out again on Tuesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies returning. Despite the sunshine though, it will be even cooler. It will almost feel like a little taste of fall, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s.
The taste of fall will not last long though, as we'll be warming back up through the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies, and we'll see more of the same on Thursday with highs pushing into the mid to upper 70s. On Friday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and we can't rule out a few showers and storms from popping up as well. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
2005 - Katrina becomes a hurricane just before landfall in south Florida between Hallandale Beach and North Miami Beach. Maximum sustained winds at the time of landfall were near 80 mph. There were eleven fatalities in South Florida, including four by falling trees. More than 1.3 million customers lost electrical services, and preliminary insured loss estimates ranged from $600 million to $2 billion in the state of Florida.