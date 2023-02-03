Much milder weather ahead

The coldest air is now in the past as we look towards much warmer weather this weekend and next week. While not warm tonight, temperatures will increase as we head into Saturday morning amidst SSW winds. Not too much sunshine will be seen over the daytime hours the next few days, but it will be hard to complain considering milder weather.
Overnight: Gradual clearing.
Low: 2 (few degrees warmer by the morning) Wind: South 10-15
Saturday: Some sun early, then mostly cloudy and milder.
High: 28 Wind: SW 10-15
Saturday Night: Cloudy with flurries possible.
Low: 24
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers.
High: 31
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a good chance of snow toward evening, maybe mixed with sleet or rain.
High: 36
A warm front moving through the area this evening might produce a few light snow showers in the far north and it will start to warm things up. A south wind on Saturday will continue to warm temps up into the upper 20s. There will be more clouds than sun on Saturday, otherwise, it looks like a decent Winter day. Clouds will remain in the area on Sunday and a few flurries or light snow showers are possible as a weak cool front moves through. Highs on Sunday could reach the low 30s.
Next week will be mild with highs in the 30s each day. On Wednesday, a few spots might even have highs in the 40s. There will be more clouds than sun next week with two chances of precipitation. The first chance of a wintry mix will be Monday night. Snow and rain looks to move in during the evening and overnight hours. A light accumulation will be possible, though the warmer temperatures and rain may melt more of the snowpack than is added. The second chance of rain and snow will be on Thursday. In between, we should have absolutely wonderful winter weather with mixed skies and pleasant temperatures.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Severe cold gripped the north central U.S. The morning low of 29 degrees below zero at Casper WY was a record for the month of February. Wisdom MT hit 53 degrees below zero. Missoula MT reported a wind chill reading of 85 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary)