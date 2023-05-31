Much Needed Rain Coming - For Some

We saw our highest temperatures of 2023 so far this afternoon in many spots - some areas saw their first 90 degree day since last July - and that heat will continue to stick around for a while. However, that heat, along with some added moisture, will fuel the chance for some scattered showers and storms, which could bring some much-needed rainfall for some of us. However, not everyone will benefit from these showers and storms.
Thursday: Warm and a bit more humid with variable clouds and a 40% chance of scattered showers or storms in the afternoon or evening.
High: 88 Wind: SSE 5-10
Thursday Night: A few isolated storms possible early, then becoming mainly clear.
Low: 63 Wind: South 10-15
Friday: Partly cloudy and still a little humid with hit-or-miss thundershowers possible in the afternoon.
High: 88
We'll be almost as warm tomorrow as we were today, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s - another 90 degree high isn't out of the question, but most of us will likely fall just short. More noteworthy will be the chance for some showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon - most of us haven't seen a drop of rain since at least May 19th, so any rainfall will be much appreciated. However, these showers and storms will be somewhat scattered, so not everyone will benefit from them. Thursday will be the day with the highest likelihood to see them, but we could see some on Friday afternoon as well. Highs Friday will once again top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain chances will go down again on Saturday, but we can't rule out a few showers and storms Saturday afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s once again, under a mix of sun and clouds. We should remain dry on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.
We'll see highs in the low to mid 80s again on Monday, once again with partly cloudy skies. However, we could see a few showers and storms pop up during the day - once again, these will likely be somewhat scattered. We could see a stray shower or two on Tuesday as well, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday will likely be a dry day, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs again in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1889 - The Johnstown disaster occurred, the worst flood tragedy in U.S. history. Heavy rains collapsed the South Fork Dam sending a thirty foot wall of water rushing down the already flooded Conemaugh Valley. The wall of water, traveling as fast as twenty-two feet per second, swept away all structures, objects and people. 2100 persons perished in the flood.