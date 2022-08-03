Much Nicer Weather Ahead

As the storm system continues to push away from Wisconsin, the humid weather is expected to follow as well. Clearing skies will continue tonight making for much lower temperatures and areas of developing fog. The weather pattern for Thursday and Friday is expected to be wonderful with plenty of sunshine, but will be followed by a brief heat wave and another chance for potentially strong storms.
Tonight: Clear with areas of fog developing.
Low: 60 Wind: North around 5
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 82 Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and seasonal.
Low: 58
Friday: Plenty of sunshine and warm.
High: 86
Saturday: More clouds than sunshine, hot, and muggy. A chance of storms toward evening and a higher chance overnight.
High: 90
Thursday and Friday will both be very nice with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures. If outdoors for an extended period, make sure to apply sunscreen and consider a hat and sunglasses for protection from the UV. Friday will be about 4-5 degrees warmer than Thursday in the mid-upper 80s, but far warmer weather is expected Saturday.
Saturday will be a perfect day to take a dip in the lake as long as no thunderstorms form during the daytime hours. While there will be more clouds than sunshine the temperatures will likely hit near or into the 90s with rising humidity and a heat index near 100 degrees. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids. Saturday evening we are tracking a chance of thunderstorms which have a chance to be strong. Most activity however will hold off on Saturday, moving in along a cold front during the early morning of Sunday.
With the cold front expected to pass through, Sunday will not only be stormy but much cooler. The rain and storms look to last into the early afternoon, but should clear by the evening. Sundays high will only reach the upper 70s, 10-15 degrees cooler than on Saturday.
While there is a small chance of popup rain on Monday, next week is looking very pleasant. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday each look to be comfortable in the low 80s. During this time we are expecting partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies so enjoy the nicer weather pattern.
Have a wonderful rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a slow moving cold front produced severe weather from the Central High Plains to the Upper Great Lakes Region. Thunderstorms around Fort Collins, CO, produced wind gusts to 74 mph along with marble size hail. Sixteen persons were injured in the storm, most of whom were accidently locked out of their office building, having evacuated it when the fire alarm went off, apparently triggered by lightning. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)