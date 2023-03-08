Next Snow System Arrives Thursday

While today wasn't quite as sunny as Tuesday it was still a very comfortable early March day with pleasant temperatures. However, today will mark the end of our brief dry streak as we have our sights on the next winter storm moving into the area tomorrow. Heaviest snow will be found south of Wausau, with some areas expected to receive nearly a half of a foot. As such, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all areas south of Marathon county and a Winter Storm Warning in Juneau and Adams county from 3PM Thursday to 6PM Friday
This Evening: Mostly cloudy skies with a few stray flurries possible.
High: Near 40 Wind: ESE 6-12
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 25 Wind: ESE 5-15
Thursday: Mainly cloudy and a bit breezy. A few snow showers likely by late evening, heaviest accumulation south.
High: 35 Wind: East 10-20
Thursday Night: Cloudy and breezy with snow. 1-3” of snow north of Wausau, 3-6” of snow south.
Low: 26
Friday: Breezy and mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of snow, mainly in the morning. Some additional accumulation possible, mainly south of Wausau.
High: 32
Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of snow late and overnight.
High: 32
The cloud cover will stick around into tomorrow as our next storm system approaches. We should keep the snow away during the day, with highs in the low to mid 30s. However, the main area of snow will move in late evening - likely closer to midnight - and continue through the night into Friday morning. During this time frame, we could see around 1-3 inches of snow north of Wausau, and 3-6" of snow to the south, with the heaviest accumulations likely falling towards Adams and Juneau counties. The snow will taper off after the morning hours on Friday, with only a few lingering snow showers in the afternoon. Highs Friday will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s.
We should briefly clear out on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Highs will again top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We could see a few snow showers Saturday night, mainly well after midnight, with more light snow at times during the day on Sunday. We could see some light accumulation during the day, however, it will likely not be as heavy as the snow Thursday night. Highs Sunday will top out in the low to mid 30s.
We could see a few snow showers linger into the start of the work week on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 30s. After that, we'll clear out a bit on Tuesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs once again in the low to mid 30s.
Make sure you are prepared for the winter weather!