Nice end to the work week

Clouds will slowly diminish this evening as clear skies and cool air moves in from the north. The continual cooling will likely bring temperatures to the low 50s or even upper 40s in the northwoods. Due to these conditions and light overnight/early morning winds, we are expecting dog development early Friday. Fog may become dense at times during the morning commute so make sure to give yourself a buffer and keep headlights on when driving in low visibility.
Tonight: Clearing with scattered fog likely towards morning.
Low: 54 Wind: Light North
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 78 Wind: West to SW around 5
Friday Night: Clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 57
Saturday: Variable clouds and a bit breezy with a 30% chance of showers or storms, mainly west of Marathon county.
High: 80
Sunday: More clouds than sun, breezy, and turning humid. A 40% chance of scattered rain and storms.
High: 83
Friday will be a very nice day with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Due to the clear skies early, morning temperatures will be on the cool side so you may want a light jacket early. Dry weather is expected all day on Friday, including Friday night.
Saturday will have two chances for rainfall but overall be a nice day. There is a chance for rain/storms in the morning but the development is still unsettled. Most of Saturday will be nice with temperatures approaching 80 degrees and a mix of clouds and sun. The next chance of rain will be Saturday night.
Sunday and Monday will turn warmer and more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s and decent chances for rain. Rain is most likely during the daytime on Sunday and the evening on Monday, though showers could emerge at any time. Otherwise there is expected to be more cloud cover than sun during this period.
Tuesday-Thursday will be a beautiful stretch of weather with abundant sunshine and nice temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will likely hit the low 80s, though Wednesday and Thursday may be more comfortable in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a wonderful end of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1987 - Morning thunderstorms produced heavy rain in eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa. Stanton IA reported 10.50 inches of rain. Water was reported up to the handle of automobiles west of Greenwood NE. Rainfall totals for a two day period ranged from 7 to 14 inches across southwestern Iowa. Crop damage was in the millions for both states. Subsequent flooding of streams in Iowa the last week of August caused millions of dollars damage to crops, as some streams crested ten feet above flood stage. (Storm Data)