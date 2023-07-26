Nice evening before summer heat and storms

Very beneficial rain will likely move through the area over the next couple of days with some warmth and humidity. By the weekend, it should be quite nice once again.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and a bit muggy.
Low: 66 Wind: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mixed skies, humid and hot. A good chance of thunderstorms later towards the nightly hours.
High: 93 Wind: SW 10-15
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms likely.
Low: 67
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy skies and still humid but not as hot. A good chance of showers and storms.
High: 86
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny and nice.
High: 80
After a mostly dry and bright evening, tomorrow could be the hottest day of the year with highs in the low to mid 90s. It will be a bit humid as well. As a cold front moves in from the northwest late in the day we will have a good chance of storms. The heat and humidity might produce a couple of stronger storms into the evening hours as well. The cold front will then stall over our area on Friday and likely generate a few more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. With more clouds on Friday, it will be a bit cooler with highs in the 80s. It might still feel a little uncomfortable as the muggy conditions will stick around.
Less humid and more refreshing weather will develop for the weekend. We should have a good amount of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs near 80 on Saturday and in the low 80s for Sunday.
Early next week will be fairly seasonal as well with highs in the low to mid 80s from Monday through Wednesday. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm on Monday and again on Wednesday as a couple of weak low pressure systems approach our area.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Morning thunderstorms produced heavy rain in southeastern Texas, with more than three inches reported at the Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Chambers County. Evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in Montana, with wind gusts to 62 mph reported at Helena. Eight cities from Maine to Minnesota reported record high temperatures for the date, including Newark, NJ, with a reading of 99 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)