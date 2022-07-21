Nice Friday before strong thunderstorms

The sunshine and summer temperatures will stick around again tomorrow as the warmer air from the west continues to invade Wisconsin. This will lead to a warmer than normal beginning to the weekend. This, combined with an approaching strong low pressure system, will create the potential for very strong thunderstorms to form over the area on Saturday.
Tonight: Patchy clouds with a brief shower or storm possible in the northwoods late.
Low: 62 Wind: West around 5
Friday: Partly or mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. A small chance of isolated storms in the afternoon.
High: 87 Wind: West-Southwest 10-15
Friday Night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 65
Saturday: Increasing clouds and humid with a good chance of rain and widespread thunderstorms, mainly later in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind.
High: 87
Sunday: Some clouds early, then more sun developing. Breezy and less humid.
High: 80
Make sure to keep an eye on the radar late tonight/early Friday as we are tracking a chance for isolated storms, especially north. While they will be of little concern to most, there is a chance for a stronger storm to develop.'
Friday will be another nice and warm day across the area with a good deal of sunshine and temperatures rising to the upper 80s. Fortunately, like our Thursday, there should be a breeze to help some with the rising temps. This will also make for a warm overnight Friday with lows only dropping to the mid 60s. Saturday the heat will continue with similar high temperatures and rising humidity. However, despite the heat, the main concern on Saturday will be a large and potentially dangerous storm complex.
The storm prediction center has issued a level 3 (enhanced risk) for severe storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. The most likely scenario will be a complex of strong wind gusts capable of widespread damage alongside a chance for large hail development. There is also a chance for tornadoes but the straight-line winds may be a higher threat due to their surface area. The first wave looks to move in during the early afternoon, passing through the northwoods. The second, and stronger wave of the storm will appear in the late afternoon/evening and will bring the strongest threats to central and southern Wisconsin. We will give more updates tomorrow, but make sure to alter your weekend plans with preparation for severe weather.
After the storms clear there should be nice weather for a few days. Sunday looks very nice with clearing skies and comfortable temperatures near 80 degrees. Monday will be much the same and both days should have drastically less humidity.
Our next chance for active weather and rain will fall on Tuesday afternoon and may continue into Wednesday morning. Temperatures most if not all of next week will be seasonal in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Enjoy the rest of your Thursday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
Pollen count for 7/21/2022 is:
Grass= 2 (Low)
On this day in weather history: 1988 - While cool air invaded the central U.S., unseasonably hot weather continued over the western states. The temperature at Spring Valley, NV, soared from a morning low of 35 degrees to an afternoon high of 95 degrees. Fallon, NV, reported an all-time record high of 108 degrees, and Death Valley, CA, reported their sixth straight day of 120 degree heat. (The Weather Channel) (The National Weather Summary)