Nice start to the weekend

After the blast of heat earlier this week, nicer weather has settled in, and will continue for our Saturday. Highs over the next week will be cooler than normal in the low 80s to mid 70s. If you have any outdoor weekend plans, it will probably best to do them earlier as we are tracking a good chance of rain by Sunday. Some stronger thunderstorms are possible, but not a guarantee.
Overnight: Passing clouds and quiet
Low: 58 Wind: East 5-10
Saturday: Dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 83 Wind: East-Southeast around 10
Saturday Night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain late.
Low: 61
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Potentially a few afternoon storms.
High: 78
Monday: A slight chance of showers early, then decreasing clouds and comfortable.
High: 77
Tomorrow will be similar with a mix of sun and clouds in the sky and highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday is when things will change. A fairly strong low pressure system will move in from the west bringing more clouds and a good chance of rain. The rain could be significant in some parts of the area. Over an inch is possible with the highest amount likely in the southern half of the area. It is a good chance of rain, but not a guarantee. This Summer, some storm systems have been making some erratic moves at the last minute, sometimes leaving us high and dry. With more clouds in the area, it will be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the 70s.
The clouds should decrease on Monday and it will remain dry on Tuesday. Both days will be comfortable. High temps should top out in the mid to upper 70s on Monday, then reach the upper 70s to around 80 on Tuesday.
The mercury should rise up close to 80 on Wednesday once again before a weak cold front moves in from the northwest. This front will bring a small chance of showers and storms later Wednesday, then Thursday should be nice again with highs in the mid 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from eastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas to the Great Lakes Region, with 150 reports of large hail or damaging winds during the afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours. Thunderstorms produced tennis ball size hail at Claremont, MN, and wind gusts to 75 mph at Milwaukee, WI. Thunderstorms representing what once was Hurricane Chantal produced five inches of rain at Grant, MI, and deluged Chicago, IL, with more than three inches of rain in three hours. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)