Nice stretch of fall weather ahead

In general, the pleasant early fall weather will continue. Now there has been more cloud cover in the western half of Wisconsin with even some sprinkles out toward Eau Claire and Ladysmith. The weak disturbance could push a few sprinkles or spotty light showers into the west or northwest half of the News 9 viewing area Saturday evening into early Sunday. Many spots though probably will stay dry. Temperatures will drop to the mid to low 40s Saturday night and rebound to the mid 60s Sunday. Winds will be light from the east, perhaps up to 6 o 8 mph Sunday. We do expect breaks of sunshine by midday Sunday.
It looks very pleasant Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and above normal temperatures. Highs could reach around 70 or even slightly higher in spots with lows in the 40s. A cold front will sweep in Wednesday causing a good chance of scattered showers. The rain amounts look fairly light, perhaps 0.20” or less. They would be more likely from the afternoon into Wednesday night. Temperatures should top out in the upper 60s Wednesday.
Strong north winds Wednesday night into Thursday will usher in a batch of cold polar air. The high could stay from about 45 to 50 degrees Thursday. There might even be some scattered lake effect rain and snow showers in extreme northern Wisconsin. A bit of sunshine is possible elsewhere.
Right now, Friday looks partly cloudy with highs near 50. Of course, it will be a hard freeze Friday morning in the upper to mid 20s, and likely the same thing Saturday morning. A small disturbance moving in Saturday could kick up some spotty light showers and flurries. Highs may still reach around 50 on Saturday.
Get your warmer coats, gloves, and hats ready for that cool spell!
Enjoy the rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 1-October 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1987 - A blast of cold arctic air hit the north central U.S. An afternoon thunderstorm slickened the streets of Duluth MN with hail and snow, and later in the afternoon, strong northerly winds reached 70 mph. Unseasonably warm weather continued in the Pacific northwest. Afternoon highs of 90 degrees at Olympia WA, 92 degrees at Portland OR, and 89 degrees at Seattle WA, were records for the month of October. For Seattle WA it marked the twenty- first daily record high for the year, a record total in itself. (The National Weather Summary)