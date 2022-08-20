Nice stretch of weather on the way

The low pressure system that has been swirling across the Midwest the past several days bringing us occasional rounds of rain will finally move away by Sunday morning. As such you can expect any leftover showers to end Saturday night. However it will probably stay mostly cloudy with lows around the upper 50s to near 60. Be alert for possible patches of fog as well. Winds will be from the northeast to north around 5 mph.
For Sunday it could still be fairly cloudy in the morning. Then more sunshine will mix in for the afternoon with highs rebounding to the upper 70s to around 80. North winds will become northwest at 5-10 mph. Overall it should be a pleasant finish to the weekend and nice for getting outdoors!
Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Monday and Tuesday. It will be warmer than normal with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower to even mid 80s. A weak front will push in from the north for Tuesday night and Wednesday just producing a small chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms. It will also be somewhat more humid by Wednesday with highs topping out near 83 degrees.
The chance of showers and storms is a touch higher for Thursday as an upper level disturbance rolls through. With some humidity around, the high temperatures should climb to about 80, still above normal.
Right now, Friday looks partly sunny with mild highs around 79 degrees. It should stay summerlike for next weekend with highs in the low 80s Saturday. We can’t rule out a few showers and thunderstorms for next Saturday night and into Sunday, August 28th.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 20-August 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1886 - The town of Indianola, TX, was completely destroyed by a hurricane, and never rebuilt. (David Ludlum) 1987 - Half a dozen cities in the Central Plains Region reported record high temperatures for the date, including Pueblo CO with a reading of 102 degrees, and Goodland KS with a high of 104 degrees. Hill City KS reached 106 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)