Nice weather before storms return

The comfortable and dry weather we had this weekend continued into the week and will likely continue tomorrow as well. Hight temperatures will slowly be on the rise again, hitting the mid to upper 80s later this week. Due to this, and the passage of a cold front later on, there is a good chance of rain and potential severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog.
Low: 56 Wind: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny and a little warmer.
High: 83 Wind: South 5-10
Tuesday Night: Scattered clouds and mild.
Low: 61
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm, and a bit more humid. 30% chance of spotty showers or thunderstorms.
High: 85
Thursday: Partly cloudy and quite warm. A brief shower or t-storm possible.
High 87
Clear skies tonight may allow the formation of fog in the early morning of Tuesday, otherwise more nice weather is expected. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.
You will notice the humidity will be a little higher on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will have above normal high temps, topping out in the mid 80s on Wednesday and the upper 80s on Thursday. A warm front crossing our area on Wednesday will produce a small chance of widely scattered storms. This will be followed by a cold front moving in from the northwest on Thursday, which will again produce a small chance of spotty storms. Don't get your hopes up too high for widespread rain through midweek.
The weather will be less humid and a little cooler on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will be in the sky on both days.
The next chance of heavier rain will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday. With more clouds and a chance of rain, it will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Overnight thunderstorms soaked eastern Kansas and western Missouri with heavy rain. Four and a half inches of rain was reported at Nevada, MO. Evening thunderstorms in Oklahoma produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Covington. Six cities in the north central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Williston, ND, with a reading of 105 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)