Nice weather into the weekend

We had a cool Thursday, but the comfortable temperatures will not last forever. Highs tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer, and by the weekend we will be back in the 80s. The main concern turns to rain, or lack thereof. Mostly dry weather continues, but we could see a few isolated showers that could have an impact on your weekend plans.
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 50 Wind: Light & Variable
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice again.
High: 78 Wind: SW 5-10
Friday Night: Scattered clouds and quiet.
Low: 56
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of isolated showers and t-storms, mainly in the Northwoods.
High: 80
Sunday: Partly or mostly sunny and seasonal
High: 82
One of the small chances of rain in the next few days will develop on Saturday. A weak cold front drifting in from the north will produce a 40 percent chance of spotty storms during the afternoon and early evening, primarily north of Marathon County. High temps on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. If you happen to be headed to the hodag music festival, make sure to anticipate the rain. Thankfully it shouldn't be too heavy.
On Sunday we can expect partly or mostly sunny skies once again with highs in the low 80s. Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Also on Monday, another cold front will move in from the north. This will generate a 40 percent chance of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. At this point, it doesn't look like heavy rain will develop, but there might be a downpour here or there that produces a quarter to half an inch.
A slight chance of rain will develop once again on Tuesday, then it looks like more dry weather for a few days after that. After seeing variable clouds on Tuesday, it looks like quite a bit of sunshine for late next week. Thankfully, it will not be too hot during the middle of next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s so it should overall be an extremely comfortable week ahead.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in twenty-one states east of the Rockies, with severe weather reported in Kentucky and Indiana for the second day in a row. A thunderstorm produced more than five inches of rain in one hour near Reynolds, IL. Rochester, NY, was soaked with 3.25 inches, a record 24 hour total for the month of July. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)