Nice weather to start the week then unsettled

Seasonal and pleasant October conditions are with us, but there are some significant changes coming up this week. First of all, it will be tranquil Sunday night as we enjoy the full Hunter’s Moon. Cloud patches should gradually move away with lows falling back to the mid 30s to possible upper 20s in some spots. Light northeast winds will become southeast by morning. Monday looks great with mostly sunny skies and mild highs around 63 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast then becoming south at 5-10 mph.
Warmer air will surge into the region Tuesday along with gusty south winds. Clouds will thicken as a cold front approaches. Still the temperatures should start in the 40s in the morning and climb all the way to at least the low 70s in the afternoon! A few rain showers could pop up during the day. However, there is a higher chance of widespread rain Tuesday night, possibly even a bit of thunder. Leftover showers should gradually taper off around midday Wednesday. It will be a touch cooler with highs in the low 60s.
Even colder air will move in for the end of the week. Highs could stay in the mid 40s Thursday and upper 40s Friday. A weak disturbance is projected to roll in from Canada Thursday and may generate some spotty light rain and snow showers, especially over the northern half of the state. Right now, Friday has a somewhat better chance of being mostly dry with partly sunny skies.
Another low pressure area could skirt by to our north Friday night into Saturday. This could generate some scattered light rain. Highs should reach the low 50s Saturday. However, another blast of cold air will surge in by Saturday night. If this develops as expected, then some lake effect snow will be possible in northern Wisconsin next Saturday night and Sunday. It could also get quite windy. The high temperatures might struggle to get to 40 degrees next Sunday.
Take care out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 9-October 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1903 - New York City was deluged with 11.17 inches of rain 24 hours to establish a state record. Severe flooding occurred in the Passaic Valley of New Jersey where more than fifteen inches of rain was reported. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Unseasonably cold weather continued in the Upper Midwest. Thirteen cities in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana reported record low temperatures for the date, including Marquette MI with a reading of 20 degrees. Unseasonably warm weather continued in the western U.S. as the San Francisco Giants won the National League pennant. San Jose CA reported a record high of 91 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)