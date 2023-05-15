Nice Weather To Start The Week

While we did see some rain over the weekend, we cleared out a bit late in the day Sunday, and we'll see more of that sunshine over the next few days. That sunshine will also help us to warm up a little bit more, with highs climbing back above average.
Monday: Mainly sunny and pleasant
High: 75 Wind: West 5-10
Monday Night: Mostly clear
Low: 50 Wind: West 5-10
Tuesday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated brief showers possible in the afternoon.
High: 74 Wind: WNW 5-15
We should see plenty of sunshine all day long today - it'll be a Joe Nichols kind of day for some of us - sunny and 75! Highs for most of us will top out in the low to mid 70s. We'll see more sunshine early tomorrow, but by afternoon we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Most of us should stay dry, but we could see a stray shower or two pop up in the afternoon as those clouds roll in. It'll be another nice day when it comes to temperatures too - highs will again top out in the low to mid 70s.
We'll see more sunshine again on Wednesday, but we will cool off a little bit - highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will bring our best chance for rain of the week, with showers and a few thunderstorms likely during the day. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 60s.
We'll be cooler on Friday, with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. We could also see a few showers from time to time. However, we should FINALLY clear out for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies returning for Saturday, which will push our highs back into the mid to upper 60s. We should see more sunshine on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. If we stay dry all weekend long, it would be our first completely dry weekend in Wausau since March 25th, so keep thinking dry thoughts!
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1968 - A tornado touched down southwest of Anchorage, AK. It was the second of just three tornadoes reported in Alaska since 1950.