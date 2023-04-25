Nice Wednesday before rain returns

Cool weather continues for today, then it looks fairly decent for the mid-week time frame. Watch out for a bit of rain and cooler temps once again over the weekend.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and frosty.
Low: 27 Wind: Light NE
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a nicer day.
High: 53 Wind: Becoming SW 5-10
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain late.
Low: 37
Thursday: A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy.
High: 59
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and seasonal. A good chance of rain, especially later in the day or into the evening.
High: 61
Tomorrow will be quite frosty in the morning (upper 20s) buyt turn a little milder with scattered clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s. The clouds will increase tomorrow night as a trough of low pressure moves in from the west. This weather system will bring a chance of rain Thursday morning, then it should dry up for the afternoon. We could see a bit of sun here-and-there Thursday afternoon and highs should reach the upper 50s, which is more normal for this time of year. The warmest day of the week could be Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be more clouds than sun but most of the day will be dry.
A strong cold front will move in from the north Friday night and this will merge with a low pressure system coming in from the Plains states to bring cooler and wetter weather to our area from Saturday through early next week. The one good thing is that it is looking less like an all-day rain on Saturday. Instead, it should be more off-and-on shower activity. Still, it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.
It will be even cooler on Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s. In addition, we will see partly or mostly cloudy skies, blustery winds, and some scattered light rain and snow showers on each day. Rain and cooler weather will also have a chance to continue into mid week.
Have a great day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Thunderstorms racing at 65 mph produced large hail in Alabama and Georgia. Hail damage in Alabama was estimated at fifty million dollars, making it their worst weather disaster since Hurricane Frederick in 1979. Hail three inches in diameter accompanied a tornado near Valdosta GA. Hail four and a half inches in diameter was reported south of Atlanta GA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a stationary front produced severe weather from North Carolina to Indiana and Ohio, with more than 70 reports of large hail and damaging winds. A strong (F-2) tornado hit Xenia OH injuring 16 persons and causing more than a million dollars damage. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)