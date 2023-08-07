Nice week with pop-up shower chances

We should have a very nice (and comfortable) weather pattern emerge this week. While there are a few small chances for pop-up showers and storms, we will likely not see too much rain until Friday. Temperatures now look to remain in the 80s for a few days before dropping to the 70s at the end of the week.
Tonight: Clearing and pleasant.
Low: 56 Wind: Light NW
Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny. Nice Summer weather.
High: 82 Wind: NW around 10
Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late, mainly in the Northwoods.
Low: 58
Wednesday: Variable clouds with a 30% chance of widely scattered showers or storms.
High: 81
Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal.
High: 79
Nice weather will remain as we move into Tuesday. Much like today there will be a decent bit of sunshine and very nice temperatures in the low 80s. No rain is expected to fall as well so it should be comfortably dry all day long.
The last day with highs a little above normal – in the low 80s – will be Wednesday. A weak cold front drifting in from the north will produce a 30 percent chance of widely scattered showers and storms, but again, much of the area will likely stay dry.
Thursday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs just below 80 degrees, then a weak low pressure system will move in from the west on Friday. This weather system will produce our highest chance of more widespread rain in the area this week. It is still not a guarantee that everyone will get rain, but at least the odds will be a little higher.
Dry and comfortable weather will develop for Saturday and then a slight chance of showers or an isolated storm will develop on Sunday. High temps will be around 80 on Thursday then remain in the 70s from Friday through Monday.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1904 - A flash flood near Pueblo, CO, washed a train from the tracks killing 89 passengers. A bridge, weakened by the floodwaters sweeping through the valley below, gave way under the weight of the train dashing all but the sleeping cars into the torrent drowning the occupants. Rail service was frequently interrupted in the Rocky Mountain Region and southwestern U.S. that summer due to numerous heavy downpours which washed out the railroad beds delaying trains as much as five days. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)