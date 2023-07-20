Nicer Weather Ahead

More classic summer weather is headed our way as we track towards the weekend. Today was on the cloudy and blustery side, however skies should be clearing as winds calm down. Friday will be nice to start with plentiful sunshine, though there is no guarantee it will be dry. Overall, the weekend is looking good too, but we are continuing to track and chance of rain.
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 54 Wind: NW ~ 5
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of scattered showers or sprinkles later in the afternoon, mainly northwest of Marathon county.
High: 80 Wind: NW 5-10
Friday Night: An isolated shower possible early, otherwise scattered clouds and comfortable.
Low: 56
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal with a 40% chance of hit-or-miss showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
High: 82
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds.
High: 83
Tomorrow will be very nice with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is only a slight chance a few showers could pop up later in the afternoon and those would mainly be northwest of Marathon county.
A little higher chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. The activity will be hit-or-miss so not too much of the area will see substantial rain, just be aware there will be a few dark clouds in the sky that might affect your outdoor plans. Otherwise, it will be a little warmer on Saturday with highs in the low 80s.
Dry weather should develop for Sunday and Monday then some slight storm chances will be in play for Tuesday through Thursday of next week as things really warm up. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Sunday, in the mid 80s Monday, then the upper 80s on Tuesday, before topping out in the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be more humid by the middle of next week.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1989 - Showers and thunderstorms in the Middle Atlantic Coast Region soaked Wilmington, DE, with 2.28 inches of rain, pushing their total for the period May through July past the previous record of 22.43 inches. Heavy rain over that three month period virtually wiped out a 16.82 inch deficit which had been building since drought conditions began in 1985. Thunderstorms in central Indiana deluged Lebanon with 6.50 inches of rain in twelve hours, and thunderstorms over Florida produced wind gusts to 84 mph at Flagler Beach. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)