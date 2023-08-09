Off and on rain chances before the weekend

Storms are forming across the news 9 area this evening and could bring a chance of severe weather. Many areas look to remain dry as the rain today will be widely scattered, however, isolated storms may contain brief heavy downpours and gusty winds. Thankfully, the threat remains low, but make sure you are keeping up to date if you plan to be outside.
Tonight: Showers and storms ending, gradually clearing skies.
Low: 55 Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures.
High: 78 Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday Night: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible late – mainly well after midnight.
Low: 57
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and storms.
High: 76
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. A few pop up showers possible, but most areas stay dry. Bit breezy
High: 78
While we should be quiet to start the day, showers and storms will start to pop up this afternoon. While they will be scattered - not everyone will see them - anything that does pop up could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and hail being a possibility in those stronger storms. Most storms will be active from about 3:00 to 8:00 later today, with everything winding down quickly as the sun goes down. Highs today will be near what we saw yesterday, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We should clear out tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies and highs near average for this time of year, reaching the mid to upper 70s.
Friday will bring another chance for showers and storms during the day, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s for most of the area. While we should see some clearing into the weekend, we could still see an isolated pop-up shower or two during the day on Saturday as well, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday should start quiet, but some showers and storms will be possible later in the day, with better chances for rain Sunday night. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 70s.
We could see a few showers linger into Monday, mainly during the morning hours, with gradually decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1989 - Evening thunderstorms in Arizona deluged Yuma with record torrential rains for the second time in two weeks. The rainfall total of 5.25 inches at the Yuma Quartermaster Depot established a state 24 hour record and was nearly double the normal annual rainfall. Some of the homes were left with four feet of water in them. Seventy-six cities in the south central and eastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. Lake Charles LA equaled their record for August with a low of 61 degrees. Canaan Valley WV was the cold spot in the nation with a low of 32 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)