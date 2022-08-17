On and off rain moving forward

We had another mostly dry day today with plenty of sunshine and just a few passing light showers to the northwest. While we aren't tracking any significant rain system with string thunderstorms you will likely find yourself under off and on showers the next few days. Individual rain totals will be light, however from now through the weekend we could accumulate an inch of rain with multiple rounds of showers and storms.
Tonight: Scattered clouds with a chance of spotty rain.
Low: 60 Wind: Light SW
Thursday: A bit humid with a mix of clouds and sun. A 60% chance of scattered showers or isolated storms.
High: 79 Wind: SW around 10
Thursday Night: Partly or mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers.
Low: 62
Friday: Increasing clouds and somewhat humid with a good chance of showers and isolated t-storms, especially in the afternoon.
High: 78
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still a bit humid with periodic rain and a few thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon.
High: 75
It may be a good idea to throw your umbrella or rain jacket in your car over the next few days as we are tracking multiple rounds of scattered rain. The first round following tonight could be as early as Thursday morning. Much of the rainfall activity on Thursday will be light and scattered. Throughout he day there will also be intervals of sun and clouds - not nearly as bright as early this week. We have live radar 24/7 on our Stormtrack 9 weather app so if you want to head outside it may be a good idea to check for a nearby shower/storm. Thursday will be a bit humid in the upper 70s and with increasing clouds to Friday, remain on the mild side overnight.
Friday and Saturday will have our highest chance of rain. Much like Thursday, most activity will be scattered so make sure to keep an eye out for changes throughout the day. It does however look like most of the activity will be isolated to the afternoon hours of each day. We are expecting a chance of thunderstorm development as well which could have an impact on outdoor plans, however no severe weather is expected. The cloud cover and potential rain will likely have a small impact on the temperature, so expect highs to drop to the mid 70s by Saturday.
Sunday may begin with a few light rain showers however conditions should clear by midday or at least the early afternoon. Sunday afternoon will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The pleasant pattern wont stop overnight either as Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week all look very nice!
Have a great second half the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
1969 - Camille, the second worst hurricane in U.S. history, smashed into the Mississippi coast. Winds gusted to 172 mph at Main Pass Block LA, and to 190 mph near Bay Saint Louis MS. The hurricane claimed 256 lives, and caused 1.3 billion dollars damage. Several ocean going ships were carried over seven miles inland by the hurricane. The hurricane produced winds to 200 mph, and a storm surge of 24.6 feet. Complete destruction occurred in some coastal areas near the eye of the hurricane. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
On this day in weather history:
Tonight: Scattered clouds with a chance of spotty rain.
Low: 60 Wind: Light SW
Thursday: A bit humid with a mix of clouds and sun. A 40% chance of scattered showers or isolated storms.
High: 79 Wind: SW around 10
Thursday Night: Partly or mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers.
Low: 62
Friday: Increasing clouds and somewhat humid with a good chance of showers and isolated t-storms, especially in the afternoon.
High: 78
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still a bit humid with periodic rain and a few thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon.
High: 75