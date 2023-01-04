One more day of wet weather

The low-pressure system we have been tracking parked over Minnesota today lessening the extent of snow across the central and southern part of the state. Snow totals ranged wildly across the past day with central Wisconsin only seeing a half inch or so and parts of the Northwoods receiving over a half of a foot. As the system continues, we are expecting cooler temperatures and more snow. The last leg of this winter weather should however fall as mainly snow.
Tonight: Cloudy with patchy light snow. A dusting up to an inch possible.
Low: 29 Wind: NE 5-15
Thursday: Overcast with a few light snow showers tapering off around mid-afternoon.
High: 31 Wind: North 5-15
Thursday Night: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler
Low: 14
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and cooler.
High: 24
Saturday: Abundant sunshine with a few scattered clouds.
High: 27
Scattered snow will continue tonight and for most of Thursday. It won't taper off until later in the afternoon tomorrow. Snow could accumulate up to an inch in spots before it diminishes. Highs on Thursday will be a little cooler, reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Keep an eye out for ice development on the roadways as the new rain/snow and melting snow will coat the roads with precipitation. The cooler weather expected later this week will likely cause many slippery stretches.
The coolest day in the outlook will be Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Thankfully, there will probably be a few breaks of sun. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s and on Sunday in the upper 20s. We are expecting mainly quiet and bright conditions this weekend so while it won't be "warm" it will be very comfortable.
Above normal temperatures and quiet weather will prevail early next week as well. Highs on Monday and Tuesday should reach the low 30s.
Have a wonderful rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock