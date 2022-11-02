One more warm day before big changes

Record high temperatures were observed across Wisconsin today as more unseasonably warm temperatures invade the area. Weather conditions were extremely pleasant on top of the temperature with beautiful sunshine and a slight breeze. Tomorrow will be our last warm day as we are yet expected to reach near 70 degrees. However, big changes will settle in Thursday night as we track a cold front brining soaking rain and cooler weather.
This Evening: Mostly sunny, warm, and a bit breezy.
High: Low 70s Wind: South 10-15
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 53 Wind: South 10-15
Thursday: Some sun during the morning, then increasing clouds, breezy, and quite mild again.
High: 70 Wind: South 10-20
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain and isolated storms likely late.
Low: 60
Friday: Cloudy with rain likely. Maybe a rumble of thunder.
High: 60 (50s by the afternoon)
Saturday: Grey skies again with periods of rain. Becoming windy toward evening.
High: 54
Thursday will begin mild and bright with temperatures in the 50s and a good deal of sunshine. While warmer to start, temperatures are expected to fall short of record levels Thursday with increasing clouds and breezy winds. Despite this, Thursday should be very nice yet again and dry for most of the day. Scattered rain is set to arrive just before or just after midnight. Most rainfall will be on the lighter side, though some cores of scattered heavier showers and thunderstorms may move in, especially on the western side of the state. No severe weather is expected.
The forecast will turn quite dreary Friday and Saturday with overcast to mostly cloudy skies and rainfall. While it will likely not rain continuously all day long, there will be showers likely in the morning, midday, and evening. Each day will also be cooler with afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Overall, we are exacting 1-3 inches of rainfall over the two to three day period. This will help with the current drought conditions, though you will want to have your rain jacket and umbrella handy.
The weather should dry out at the end of the weekend with mixed skies Sunday and highs in the mid 50s. Monday will also be dry, though cooler in the low 50s.
Rainfall may return Tuesday and Wednesday, though temperatures remain uncertain. At this point it looks to be too warm for snowfall, but a temperature shift may change this.
Enjoy one more summerlike day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Squalls in the Upper Great Lakes Region the first three days of the month buried Ironwood MI under 46 inches of snow, and produced 40 inches at Hurley WI. Arctic cold invaded the Southern Plains Region. Midland TX reported a record low of 22 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)