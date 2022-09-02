Overnight before a nice weekend

We were spared from the sweltering heat and humidity but it still remained much warmer than normal for this time of year with highs 5-10 degrees above normal. Moving forward, as the cold front approaches, we are tracking a line of showers and storms across the area. This system will be fast moving and may be capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds, and brief spouts of hail. Take shelter if a severe warning is issued nearby.
Tonight: Variable skies with a line of scattered rain and storms early. Drying up after midnight. Some storms could be strong.
Low: 61 Wind: SW 5-10, becoming NE
Saturday: A few clouds early, then mostly sunny and much cooler.
High: 74 Wind: NE 8-12
Saturday Night: Mainly clear and cool.
Low: 48
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal.
High: 74
Monday (Labor Day): Plenty of sun and very nice.
High: 77
The rain and storms will move through the area from around 6PM to Midnight tonight with the most organized thunderstorms likely between 8-11 PM. Due to this, there is a chance for severe weather but most storms will be sub severe. Some cities will see very little rain with the fast moving line of showers only falling for 5-10 minutes, however cities under isolated cores of heavy rain or thunderstorms may see up to a half inch of rain or greater. All activity should clear out by Saturday morning.
This Labor Day weekend will be one of the nicest we have seen, and much cooler than the past few days of the work week. Highs will be in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday, slightly warming to the upper 70s on Monday. Each day should have abundant sunshine especially Sunday and Monday. However, while the daytime hours will ne nice, clear skies overnight may lead to chilly early morning temperatures as cool as the 40s.
While we are now in Meteorological Fall, Summer heat returns again Tuesday - Friday. Highs will raise back to the 80s for this period with even more sunshine for Wisconsin. While this period does look dry, there is a small chance for isolated rain and storms on Friday.
Have a wonderful Labor Day Weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
1988 - Unseasonably hot weather prevailed in the northwestern U.S. Afternoon highs of 98 degrees at Olympia WA, 98 degrees at Seattle WA, 105 degrees at Portland OR, and 110 degrees at Medford OR, established records for the month of September. Quileute WA equaled their September record with an afternoon high of 97 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)