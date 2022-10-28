Perfect Weekend Weather

Mild weather continues to move into the area and will continue into the weekend. With Halloween just a few days away, there will be plenty of festivities this weekend and perfect weather for getting outdoors. Highs are expected to reach the 60s and the weekend will be dry and quiet.
Tonight: Mainly clear and cool.
Low: 35 Wind: South 3-5
Saturday: Abundant sunshine and mild.
High: 62 Wind: SSW 5-10
Saturday Night: A few clouds and dry.
Low: 38
Sunday: Quiet with some hazy high clouds.
High: 60
Monday (Halloween): Partly cloudy and remaining above normal.
High: 60
This weekend should be wonderful with nice temperatures, little breeze, and abundant sunshine to start. Saturday will be the brightest and the nicest of the two days, but it should be great all weekend long. High temperatures Saturday will hit the low 60s and overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Similar weather is expected Sunday other than an increase in cloud cover. This should make perfect weather for trick or treating as kids will be more than comfortable outside in the evening hours.
Monday of next week will have little change with sunshine emerging and temperatures remaining around 10 degrees above normal. This weather will also continue into Tuesday for the first day of November with a high near 63 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday will turn breezy but continue to bring it more warm air. Highs are expected in the mid 60s, nearly 15 degrees above normal. Midweek also looks to be dry, however our next chance of rain is in sight and will likely fall by the end of next week.
Have a happy Halloween weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1987 - Thunderstorms over the San Joaquin Valley of California produced three-quarters of an inch of rain in thirty minutes at Placerville, and caused numerous power outages due to lightning. Rain began to diminish in the northeastern U.S., but some flooding continued in Vermont, eastern New York and northern New Jersey. One inch rains in Vermont clogged culverts and sewers with fallen leaves, resulting in erosion of dirt roads. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)