Picture Perfect Weather Today

After the showers and storms that many of us saw yesterday, we're clearing out, and we should see plenty of sunshine today. However, the sunshine will not last long, as more rain will be approaching as we head towards the end of the week.
Today: Mostly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures.
High: 78 Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible late – mainly well after midnight.
Low: 56 Wind: Bec. ESE 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and storms. Breezy.
High: 75 Wind: ESE 10-15
We'll see mostly sunny skies today, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s - not quite as warm as we were the last few days, but still right around average for this time of year. Clouds will move in tonight, and we'll have a chance to see a few showers develop well after midnight. The showers will continue off and on during the day tomorrow, with a few thunderstorms also possible. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.
We should clear out a bit into the start of the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds expected on Saturday. We can't rule out a stray pop up shower later in the day on Saturday, but most of us should stay dry all day long. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see a bit more cloud cover on Sunday as our next storm system approaches. We should be dry in the morning, but we could see a few showers and storms develop into the afternoon and evening, continuing into Sunday night. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 70s.
A few showers could linger into Monday morning, then we'll see gradually decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be a hair cooler, topping out in the low to mid 70s, with the warmest spots being the areas that clear out fastest. We'll see a nice day Tuesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Some showers could move in Tuesday night and continue into the day on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will again top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great Thursday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1980 - Hurricane Allen came ashore above Brownsville, TX, dropping fifteen inches of rain near San Antonio, and up to 20 inches in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. Tidal flooding occurred along the South Texas coast. Hurricane Allen packed winds to 150 mph, and also spawned twenty-nine tornadoes. Total damage from the storm was estimated at 750 million dollars.