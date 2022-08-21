Pleasant for a few more days

I hoped you had a chance to get out and enjoy the nice weather Sunday! If not, well at least you can get out the next few days and enjoy some more pleasant late summer conditions.
Sunday night will be mainly clear with high pressure over Wisconsin. Lows should reach the mid 50s to even upper 40s in some colder spots. Light north to northwest winds may allow areas of fog to form so be extra cautious traveling later on.
Monday should be beautiful with any fog lifting early in the day. Sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected with highs reaching the low 80s. A northwest winds of 5-10 mph should become westerly later in the day. Tuesday will also bring a decent amount of sunshine along with lows in the upper 50s and highs around 83 degrees.
A weak front will approach from the northwest Tuesday night and will provide at least a slight chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms increases to 40% Wednesday. There will also be more cloud cover and higher humidity. Temperatures should top out near 80 degrees on Wednesday. A few showers could linger into Thursday morning then partly sunny skies will probably take hold the rest of Thursday. It looks slightly cooler with highs around 77.
Friday will continue the comfortable conditions with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. It appears gusty south winds will return next weekend. Warm and humid conditions could surge back into Wisconsin with highs in the low or even mid 80s. We may have to dodge some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the timing is still very uncertain. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week.
Have a good start to your week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 21-August 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1987 - Early morning thunderstorms produced severe weather in eastern Iowa and west central Illinois. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 82 mph at Moline IL, and tennis ball size hail at Independence IA. Rock Island IL was drenched with 3.70 inches of rain. Total damage for the seven county area of west central Illinois was estimated at twelve million dollars. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)