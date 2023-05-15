Pleasant start to the week

Today was a perfect start to the week and tomorrow looks just about as nice. Temperatures will continue in the 60s and 70s this week so be ready for more comfortable weather. While most days look bright and dry, we are tracking a system of rain later this week.
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 50 Wind: West 5-10
Tuesday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy and a bit breezy.
High: 74 Wind: WNW 5-15
Tuesday Night: Gradual clearing and turning chilly. Patchy frost, especially in rural areas and in the northwoods.
Low: 38
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies.
High: 66
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially later.
High: 70
After a clear night tonight, we'll continue to see more sunshine early tomorrow, but by afternoon we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Most of us should stay dry, but we could see a stray shower or two pop up in the afternoon as those clouds roll in. It'll be another nice day when it comes to temperatures too - highs will again top out in the low to mid 70s.
We'll see more sunshine again on Wednesday, but we will cool off a little bit - highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will bring our best chance for rain of the week, with showers and a few thunderstorms likely during the day. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 60s.
We'll be cooler on Friday, with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. We could also see a few showers from time to time. However, we should FINALLY clear out for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies returning for Saturday, which will push our highs back into the mid to upper 60s. We should see more sunshine on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. If we stay dry all weekend long, it would be our first completely dry weekend in Wausau since March 25th, so keep thinking dry thoughts!