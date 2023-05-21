Pleasant weather continues this week

The tranquil and pleasant weather pattern will continue for much of the upcoming week. There will just be some scattered clouds and maybe some smoke coming in aloft at times to may the skies look hazier. Temperatures will drop back to the mid 40s to around 50 by Monday morning with light winds. Highs should reach at least the mid 70s Monday with southeast to south winds at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week. The lows should be in the low 50s with highs in the low 80s coupled with quite a bit of sunshine. A cold front will drop into Wisconsin late Tuesday night causing a small chance of a few showers in the northern part of the area. That small chance of a shower will push through the rest of our area Wednesday morning. Canadian air will surge in for Wednesday keeping the high temperatures in the 60s. It should be partly sunny. There could be some scattered frost Wednesday night especially in the northeast part of the viewing area, so gardeners be sure to monitor that situation.
Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be splendid with high pressure firmly in control. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs near 69 in Thursday and rising to the low to mid 70s Friday.
The weather for next weekend is more uncertain. Overall, it should be partly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s. However, some data point to at least a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time. Some of the forecast models keep it mainly dry, holding the rain back in Minnesota. So be sure to check in throughout the week as we get more data to fine tune the forecast for next weekend. If you have plans to go camping or go to outdoor Memorial Day programs, it’s always a good idea to have your rain gear handy.
Take care out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:45 p.m., 21-May 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1980 - The temperature at Williston ND reached 102 degrees to set a record for May, and the next day the mercury hit 106 degrees. (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Thunderstorms moving southeastward across the Central Plains Region into Oklahoma and Arkansas produced severe weather through the day and night. Thunderstorms spawned just four tornadoes, but there were 243 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Baseball size hail was reported at Augusta, KS, and thunderstorm winds gusted to 98 mph at Johnson, KS. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)