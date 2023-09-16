Pleasant Weather Continues

We saw an absolutely gorgeous start to the weekend, and that will continue into Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. We'll also warm up more as we head into next week, with temperatures climbing back above average in the next few days.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and slightly cooler.
High: 68 Wind: North 5-10
Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies with some patchy fog possible.
Low: 44 Wind: Calm
Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 69
We'll see plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but even with that abundance of sunshine, we'll be slightly cooler than we were on Saturday thanks to our winds turning out of the north. That will keep our highs in the mid to upper 60s, which is still close to average for this time of year. We'll see similar temperatures on Monday, and outside of some patchy fog early Monday morning, we should see plenty of sunshine again. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.
We should warm up even more on Tuesday, with highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and we can't rule out a few scattered showers either. We'll warm up even more on Wednesday, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and once again, we can't rule out a few isolated showers and storms from popping up.
Thursday will be another warmer day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll start to see a bit more cloud cover move in, and we'll have a slightly better chance to see a few showers and storms pop up. We'll cool off a bit on Friday, but our temperatures will still remain above average, topping out in the low to mid 70s. We'll see partly cloudy skies, with a chance for showers once again. We could see a few more showers on Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1881 - Iowa's earliest measurable snow of record fell over western sections of the state. Four to six inches was reported between Stuart and Avoca.