Pleasant Weather Pattern Ahead

Summerlike air has returned, bringing our high temperatures back to the low 80s - about 15-20 degrees warmer than yesterday for much of the area. Alongside the warmer weather, the sunshine also returned, and we should see plenty more bright skies this week. While not as warm as today, Thursday and Friday should be very comfortable, just make sure to drink fluids and apply sunscreen if outside.
Tonight: Slim chance of an isolated shower or storm, mainly south of Wausau, otherwise partly cloudy.
Low: 53 Wind: North-Northeast around 5
Thursday: Scattered clouds and seasonal.
High: 76 Wind: North-Northeast 10-15
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and cool.
Low: 45
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 80
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy, a stray storm possible towards NW Wisconsin.
High: 83
This afternoon a weak cold front moving into our area from the north will produce some spotty showers and storms. The areas with the highest chance of getting a brief downpour will be along Highway 64 and farther south. The isolated storms will taper down this evening and then there might not be another drop of rain for the next week to 10 days, at a minimum. As things look now, the only other slight chance will come later Saturday in far western or northwestern parts of the area.
Tomorrow will be cooler with scattered clouds. With highs in the mid to upper 70s, it will be seasonal for this time of year. Temps will then warm up gradually into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be around 80. On Saturday the mercury should reach the low to mid 80s. From Sunday through most of next week, highs will be in the 80s. A few spots might even hit 90 at some point next week.
In addition to the warmer weather most of the days should be mostly sunny. Other than the warmth, it will be good weather for making hay and outdoor construction projects. Gardeners should be ready to water some more this weekend and early next week.
Enjoy the pleasant pattern ahead! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front produced severe weather from the Central Gulf States to the Middle Atlantic Coast Region during the day and into the night. There were 62 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Thunderstorm winds caused 28 million dollars damage in Montgomery County MD. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)