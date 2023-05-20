Pleasant Weekend Weather

We saw an absolutely beautiful start to the weekend on Saturday, and for the most part, we should see a repeat on Sunday. And if that isn't enough for you, we should keep the nice stretch of weather into at least the start of the week ahead too.
Sunday: Sunny skies early, with a few more clouds in the afternoon.
High: 75 Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday Night: Mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 48 Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny skies.
High: 76
We should start out with sunny skies on Sunday, but we could see a few more clouds move in during the afternoon. We should stay dry though, giving us our first completely dry weekend in nearly two months. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s. We should see more of the same on Monday with our temperatures, as we climb into the low to mid 70s again under mostly sunny skies. We should see mostly sunny skies again on Tuesday as we climb into the upper 70s and low 80s - likely our warmest day of the week.
A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday morning, which could lead to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning as the front passes through. The bigger impact will be to our temperatures, with highs Wednesday topping out in the mid to upper 60s. We should see partly cloudy skies on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
We'll see our temperatures start to climb again as we head into Memorial Day weekend, with highs on Friday topping out in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. We should see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s - a nice start to the holiday weekend.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1916 - A tornado struck the town of Codell, KS. A tornado struck the town on the same day the following year (1917), and a third tornado hit Cordell on May 20th in 1918.