Plenty of rain Monday and monitoring Thursday

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Monday from 2 a.m. to 9 am. In Marathon, Shawano, and Menominee counties and from 2 a.m. to noon in Taylor County, and from 4 a.m. to noon in Ashland, Iron, Price, Lincoln, Langlade, Oneida, Vilas, Forest, and Florence counties.
Some warmer air has been pushing into our region and the moisture won’t be too far behind. A low pressure system in Kansas will be pushing northeast up into Wisconsin Monday. We expect light rain to develop a few hours before sunrise on Monday. Some of that may fall as freezing rain, thanks to ground temperatures below freezing and air temperatures hovering close to freezing at that time. A thin glaze of ice is definitely possible in spots, especially from around Marathon County and north. So please be very careful traveling Monday morning. Slow down and allow plenty of extra time to get to your destination safely! Thankfully the threat of any freezing rain should only last a few hours, as it should warm steadily Monday morning into the afternoon. In fact, the highs could reach the upper 30s Monday afternoon. Rain totals through Monday evening could be on the order of 0.5” in much of the News 9 area, which is pretty substantial for January in our part of the country!
As slightly cooler air moves back in later Monday night, some wet snow could mix in with any leftover light rain. The light snow showers will linger into Tuesday, but gradually taper off to a few flurries in the afternoon. Snow accumulations could vary from just a trace in the southeast part of the area to perhaps 1 to 2 inches in far northwest sections. Temperatures on Tuesday should hover from 30 to 35 for most of the day.
Wednesday is shaping up dry with a few breaks of sunshine possible. Lows should be around 21 with highs around 26. Another robust low pressure system is expected to track well south of Wisconsin Wednesday night and Thursday. Southern Wisconsin may see a significant snowfall from it. We should be on the northern fringe of the snow band in northcentral Wisconsin with perhaps a few inches south of Marathon County especially. If that track shifts north or south, even by 50 miles, that could have a big impact on our conditions Thursday. Thus, it is important you pay attention to updated trends as we draw closer to that event. Otherwise, it does look breezy Thursday with highs around 27.
Friday should be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid to upper 20s. A weak front may arrive late Saturday with a small chance of light snow showers. The high temperatures may climb to 29 degrees. Next Sunday looks dry with a bit of sunshine. We could top out just above 30 degrees, which is really quite nice for what is usually the coldest time of the year around here.
Take care out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2 p.m., 15-January 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1990 - While one Pacific storm crossed the Central Rockies, another approached the west coast. The northern mountains of Utah were buried under 17 to 35 inches of snow while the mountains of southern Utah received another 12 to 16 inches. Eighteen cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date as readings warmed into the 50s and 60s. Wichita KS reported a record high of 68 degrees. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)