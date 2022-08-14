Pretty nice late summer week ahead

Well, it was certainly drier for our Sunday, but unfortunately there was not much sunshine once again. It probably will stay mostly cloudy into Sunday night as temperatures just drop back into the upper to mid 50s. Winds will be light from the northeast.
Monday should bring partly or mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. A weak disturbance pushing in from the north could bring a few spotty showers, especially around midday and afternoon. There might be a few rumbles of thunder too. Rain amounts should be fairly small, like .05 to .20 inches, in the spots that get hit with the showers. Winds will be from the east to southeast around 5 mph.
Some rather pleasant conditions appear to be lining up from Tuesday through Thursday with high pressure right over the region. Mild temperatures and tolerable humidity will be the rule. Lows should be in the mid 50s with highs around the upper 70s to perhaps low 80s.
A front will approach Wisconsin from the west Friday. As such the clouds will increase with a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 70s. There is a good chance of rain Saturday with highs around 73. It may stay on the cool and cloudy side for next Sunday as a low pressure system churns south of Wisconsin. A couple of light showers are still possible next Sunday with high temperatures staying in the low 70s.
Well, at least for the time being we are getting a break from intense summer heat. We will have to wait and see if it makes a comeback for the end of the month!
Have a great week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:10 p.m., 14-August 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1936 - Temperatures across much of eastern Kansas soared above 110 degrees. Kansas City MO hit an all-time record high of 113 degrees. It was one of sixteen consecutive days of 100 degree heat for Kansas City. During that summer there were a record 53 days of 100 degree heat, and during the three summer months Kansas City received just 1.12 inches of rain. (The Kansas City Weather Almanac)
1987 - Slow moving thunderstorms deluged northern and western suburbs of Chicago IL with torrential rains. O'Hare Airport reported 9.35 inches in 18 hours, easily exceeding the previous 24 hour record of 6.24 inches. Flooding over a five day period resulted in 221 million dollars damage. It was Chicago's worst flash flood event, particularly for northern and western sections of the city. Kennedy Expressway became a footpath for thousands of travelers to O'Hare Airport as roads were closed. The heavy rains swelled the Des Plaines River above flood stage, and many persons had to be rescued from stalled vehicles on flooded roads. (13th- 14th) (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data) (The Weather Channel)