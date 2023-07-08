Quiet End To The Weekend

While we did see a few scattered showers and storms in parts of the area today, most of us remained dry to start the weekend - and that's likely how it will end for us as well, with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures expected on Sunday. Some much needed rain will be possible as we head into the start of next week.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonal temperatures.
High: 82 Wind: West 5-10
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 55 Wind: SW 10-15
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm with a chance of showers and storms later in the day, becoming more likely at night.
High: 88
We should see plenty of sunshine across most of the area on Sunday, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected all day long. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will warm up a bit more on Monday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. We'll see mostly sunny skies early, but as a storm system approaches we'll see a chance for some showers and storms to pop up during the afternoon and evening. However, our best chance for rain will come during the overnight hours Monday night. Some showers could linger into Tuesday morning, especially early, but then we should see a quiet day for the most part. It will be cooler though, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
More showers will be possible overnight Tuesday night as another system moves in, and that chance for showers and storms will continue into Wednesday as well. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. We should start to clear out a bit on Thursday, although we can't completely rule out an isolated shower or storm from popping up. Otherwise, we can expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
We'll see more of the same on Friday, with highs topping out again in the upper 70s and low 80s. We could see a stray shower or storm, but most areas will likely stay dry again under a mix of sun and clouds. We could see a few scattered showers and storms as well on Saturday under partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1950 - The town of York, NE, was deluged with 13.15 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a state record.