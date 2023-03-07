Quiet Now, More Snow On The Way

The snow from yesterday has moved on, and we will be able to enjoy a few quieter days of weather. However, there will still be more snow in our future as well, with a couple of chances at accumulating snow further down the road.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies.
High: 39 Wind: East 5-10
Tonight: Frosty with scattered clouds.
Low: 22 Wind: East 5-10
Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy
High: 37 Wind: ESE 10-15
We should see a good amount of sunshine for our Tuesday, with highs pushing into the mid to upper 30s, with a few spots likely climbing towards 40 degrees. We'll then see more cloud cover move in overnight tonight, with that hanging around into tomorrow as well. Highs will be a couple of degrees cooler, but should still top out in the mid to upper 30s.
Our next storm system will be approaching during the day on Thursday. We should keep the snow away during the day, but we'll see more cloud cover, and it will get a little bit breezier too. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s. Snow will then move in Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, with some accumulating snow possible. Right now it appears that the heaviest snow will fall in our southern counties, but with the storm still being a few days out, that may change. Still, accumulating snow is looking more and more likely for most, if not all of north central Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday morning.
The snow should come to an end later in the day on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies hanging around. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We should see a quieter day on Saturday, with highs again in the upper 20s and low 30s. However, another round of snow will be possible Saturday night, with better chances into the day on Sunday. Highs will again top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We should be quieter as we head into Monday, with decreasing clouds and highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a great Tuesday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - Forty-five cities in the north central and northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Huron SD hit 80 degrees, and Pickstown SD reached 81 degrees. Rochester MN and Rockford IL smashed their previous record for the date by sixteen degrees. (The National Weather Summary)
1990 - A major ice storm left much of Iowa under a thick coat of ice. It was the worst ice storm in at least twenty-five years for Iowa, perhaps the worst of the century. Up to two inches of ice coated much of western and central Iowa, with three inches reported in Crawford County and Carroll County. As much as five inches of ice was reported on some electrical lines. The ice downed 78 towers in a 17-mile stretch of a high voltage feeder near Boone costing three electric utilities fifteen million dollars. Damage to trees was incredible, and clean-up costs alone ran into the millions. Total damage from the storm was more than fifty million dollars. (Storm Data)