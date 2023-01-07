Quiet Stretch of Weather Ahead

We've seen our fair share of active weather across the Badger state over the past few weeks, but we're going to enter a much quieter weather pattern for a while. In fact, it's entirely possible that we don't see a single flake of snow for at least the next seven days.
Sunday: Patchy fog early, then becoming partly to mostly sunny.
High: 27 Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 15 Wind: Light and variable
Monday: Partly cloudy and slightly milder.
High: 30
We're still waiting to see some sunshine, as our Saturday has been mainly overcast. We should see some clearing on Sunday - although we could see some patchy fog early, once that moves out we should see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will be near average, topping out in the mid to upper 20s. We should see a mix of sun and clouds again on Monday, with highs topping out in the upper 20s and low 30s.
We will see a return to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday as a weak storm system passes us by to the north. Most of us will not see any snow, although a flurry or two can't be ruled out Tuesday night, mainly in the northwoods. Highs will once again top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies again on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Thursday will bring our best chance for snow to the area for the week, and even that is looking a bit iffy. Two storm systems will approach the area - one to the north, and one to the south. The one to the south should stay far enough away so that it won't impact us, but the one to the north may bring a chance for some light snow showers during the day on Thursday into Thursday night. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We'll remain mostly cloudy into Friday, with highs again in the upper 20s and low 30s. We should see partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - A winter storm in the southeastern U.S. produced 27 inches of snow in the Bad Creek area of South Carolina, and claimed the lives of two million chickens in Alabama. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
1989 - A tornado in southern Illinois obliterated half the community of Allendale, injuring fifty persons and causing more than five million dollars damage, while thunderstorm winds gusting higher than 100 mph caused ten million dollars damage at Franklin KY. Twenty-five cities, from the Gulf coast to Michigan, reported record high temperatures for the date. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)