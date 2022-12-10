Quiet Tomorrow, Winter Storm Next Week

After some light snow showers moved through the state on Saturday, we should be in for a quieter Sunday. However, that trend will not continue for long, as another winter storm takes aim on the Badger state after the weekend is over.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies and quiet.
High: 36 Wind: North ~ 5
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 24 Wind: Calm
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Becoming breezy late in the day.
High: 36
Sunday should be a quiet day for most of us. It will not be a sunny day, with skies staying mostly cloudy, but any snow showers will be out of the area by sunrise on Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 30s. We'll see more of the same on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs again in the low to mid 30s. Winds will start to pick up late in the day on Monday, and become even gustier on Tuesday.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday as our next winter storm approaches. We should stay dry for most of the day, but a mix of rain and snow will be possible by evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. We'll see a better chance for rain and snow overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Areas to the north will have a better chance of seeing mostly snow, while areas to the south will have a better chance of seeing more rain than snow. However, all of us will be impacted in some way by this storm moving through. It will also be windy again, so any snow could be blown around a bit - although it will likely be a heavier, wetter snow, so that will reduce the impact of the wind a bit. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s. Some snow showers will still be possible at times on Thursday as well, with highs in the low to mid 30s once again.
We should start to settle down a bit by Friday, although we could still see a leftover flurry or two at times, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. We'll still be mostly cloudy for most of the day - we should see a bit more sunshine on Saturday. It will be cooler though, with highs again in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Squalls produced heavy snow in the Lower Great Lakes Region. Totals in northeastern Ohio ranged up to 14 inches at Harpersfield, and totals in western New York State ranged up to 14 inches at Sodus. In the snowbelt of Upper Michigan, the Ontonogon area reported two feet of snow in two days. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)