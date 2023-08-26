Quiet Weather Ahead

While we have cooled off significantly as we started the weekend, summer isn't over just yet. While our temperatures will remain closer to average for a little while, a warmup is still on the way as we get closer to Labor Day weekend.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal.
High: 74 Wind: Light and variable
Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies.
Low: 53 Wind: Light and variable
Monday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of scattered showers late in the day into Monday night.
High: 79
We'll end the weekend on a positive note, with temperatures and humidity levels once again at much more comfortable levels. We'll see plenty of sunshine, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. We'll climb into the mid to upper 70s on Monday - possibly reaching the low 80s in our southern counties - with a mix of sun and clouds during the day. We'll see more sunshine early, with more cloud cover later in the day as our next storm system approaches. This will give us a chance of a few scattered showers and storms late in the day and into Monday night. They should be gone by sunrise on Tuesday, and we'll see decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.
We'll see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, with highs again in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday, we'll push those temperatures back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as we start our warming trend leading into the holiday weekend. We should also see plenty of sunshine once again.
On Friday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. A weak storm system could spark a couple of showers and thunderstorms, but right now those chances will remain low, as not much moisture will be with this system. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday as well, with highs again in the low to mid 80s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1976 - A weak tornado touched down briefly in the Hockley Hills near Kiana, AK, about 29 miles north of the Arctic Circle.
1987 - Showers and thunderstorms drenched northern Illinois during the morning and afternoon hours pushing August rainfall totals for Chicago, Moline and Peoria to new all-time highs for any month of the year. By the end of August, Chicago had received 17.10 inches of rain, which easily surpassed the previous record of 14.17 inches established in September 1961.