Quiet Weather For A Bit

While parts of the state saw over a foot of snow on Saturday, most of north central Wisconsin saw little to no snowfall. That will continue for a while, but we may not be done with snow yet for the season.
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds.
High: 42 Wind: NNW 5-10
Sunday Night: Increasing clouds.
Low: 24 Wind: ENE ~ 5
Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal temperatures.
High 41
We should see a fairly quiet end to the weekend, and temperatures will be right around average for this time of year - we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s on Sunday. We'll see a bit more cloud cover on Monday, but highs will still top out in the upper 30s and low 40s to start the work week.
Our next storm system will approach during the day on Tuesday. We should stay dry during the day on Tuesday, but we'll see a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation starting Tuesday evening and continuing into Tuesday night. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s. We could see more of that wintry mix during the day on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 30s.
We'll see a brief break Wednesday night before another storm system moves in, bringing another chance for a wintry mix of precipitation. This system does look right now to be more on the rainy side of the system, but as with any storm that far out, things can change between now and then. Still though, it appears that we'll see some form of precipitation develop during the day on Thursday, with highs right now expected to climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. We'll see more of the same on Friday, with highs again in the upper 30s and low 40s.
We could also see a few flurries linger around on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1948 - For the second time in less than a week airplanes were destroyed by a tornado at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City OK. A March 20th tornado destroyed fifty planes at Tinker AFB causing more than ten million dollars damage, and the March 25th tornado destroyed another thirty-five planes causing six million dollars damage. The first tornado struck without warning, and caused more damage than any previous tornado in the state of Oklahoma. The second tornado was predicted by Fawbush and Miller of the United States Air Force, and their accurate tornado forecast ushered in the modern era of severe weather forecasting