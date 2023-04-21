Quieter Weather On The Horizon

While we've been in the midst of quite the unsettled stretch of weather lately, we are about to turn quieter and see more sunshine return. However, it won't return immediately, with more rain and snow showers possible to start the weekend.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a few brief rain or snow showers at times. A bit breezy.
High: 42 Wind: NW 10-20
Saturday Night: Flurries ending, becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 27 Wind: NW 10-15
Sunday: Remaining quite cool with a mix of sun and clouds. A flurry or two possible in the northwoods.
High: 43
The weekend will start out with more cloud cover once again, and cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s, and we could see a few rain or snow showers at times during the day. We should clear out a bit for the second half of the weekend, with partly cloudy skies expected on Sunday. We could see a flurry or two in the northwoods, but most of us will stay precipitation-free to end the weekend. However, it will still be chilly, with highs again in the upper 30s and low 40s.
We should see more sunshine return on Monday, and with that we should start to warm up just a bit. Highs on Monday will top out in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies, and on Tuesday we should reach the low to mid 50s - again under mostly sunny skies. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, with highs again in the low to mid 50s - possibly reaching the upper 50s in a few spots.
Our next storm system will approach by the end of the week - we'll see increasing clouds during the day on Thursday, but we should remain dry. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers will be possible Thursday night, with better rain chances arriving on Friday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s once again to wrap up the week.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1967 - Severe thunderstorms spawned 48 tornadoes in the Upper Midwest. Hardest hit was northern Illinois where sixteen tornadoes touched down during the afternoon and evening hours causing fifty million dollars damage. On that Friday afternoon tornadoes struck Belvidere IL, and the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn, killing 57 persons. (David Ludlum)
1980 - The temperature at International Falls MN hit 90 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)