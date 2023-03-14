Rain and snow in sight

After a cold start to the day, the brilliant sunshine made for wonderful late winter weather across the state. Highs only reached the low 30s, but low winds and bright skies made up for the cool spell. As winds now shift to the south, much warmer air is expected to arrive tomorrow. The mild air will continue into Thursday, turning our incoming system into a wet mess of rain and snow.
**WINTER STORM WATCH for Iron and Ashland counties from Thursday evening through early Saturday morning. More weather alerts are expected later this week.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 19 Wind: South 5-10
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, blustery, and mild.
High: 44 Wind: South 10-20
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers.
Low: 37
Thursday: Overcast and breezy with rain becoming widespread. (Rain will mix and change to snow after dark, a few inches accumulation possible around Wausau and to the north)
High: 42
Friday: Cloudy and windy with light snow likely. Some light accumulations possible.
High: 31 early, then falling into the 20s
The clouds, wind, and the temperature will all increase on Wednesday. Highs should be in the low to mid 40s with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. The clouds could eventually produce some scattered light rain in the evening hours, mainly in the Northwoods.
A strong low pressure system will move in from the southwest on Thursday. This will bring a good chance of rain with a quarter inch or so possible. The rain will be most likely during the afternoon. After dark Thursday night, the rain will mix with and change over to snow and there could be a burst of a few inches. The highest chance of 4 to 8 inches will be around Wausau or farther north. Snow will continue on Friday but it will likely be more scattered and light. Because of the impending storm. A WINTER STORM WATCH has already been issued, effective Thursday evening through early Saturday morning, for Iron and Ashland counties.
In addition to the rain and snow, it will be turning windy and colder. After highs in the low 40s on Thursday, temperatures will be falling into the 20s on Friday. Winds could be gusting up to 30 mph on Friday. Saturday will be breezy with highs in the 20s. Keep your winter coat handy.
A warm up will begin on Sunday and it will continue into early next week. With a good amount of sun on Sunday, highs should reach the mid 30s. On Monday the mercury should top out in the upper 30s to around 40 with partly cloudy skies.
Enjoy the milder weather tomorrow! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Fifty-three cities reported record high temperatures for the date as readings warmed into the 70s and 80s from the Gulf coast to the Great Lakes Region. Charleston WV was the hot spot in the nation with a record high of 89 degrees. It was the fourth of five consecutive days with record warm tempeatures for many cities in the eastern U.S. There were 283 daily record highs reported in the central and eastern U.S. during between the 11th and the 15th of March. (The National Weather Summary)