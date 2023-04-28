Rain And Snow This Weekend

We saw some showers return to the area yesterday, and more will be possible as we head into the weekend. Cooler weather will also return, which could lead to snow mixing in at times - possibly even leading to some accumulation in some areas.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers in the northwoods, better chances by late evening.
High: 66 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Showers likely with mostly cloudy skies, mixing with snow north late.
Low: 40 Wind: SE to North 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy with periodic showers likely, possibly mixed with snow in the northwoods.
High: 47 Wind: NW 10-20
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, blustery, and cool with showers likely again, possibly mixed with snow.
High: 43
We could see a few showers during the day today, mainly in the far north part of the area. The rest of us will likely remain dry, but showers will develop later this evening and into tonight. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s - possibly reaching the upper 60s south of Marathon County. Showers will continue at times on Saturday, although it will not rain the entire day. We could also see some snow mix in at times, mainly in the northwoods. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s. A better chance for that rain to mix with or change to snow will come Saturday night into Sunday as our temperatures drop off even more - highs will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s to wrap up the weekend.
More rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning, changing to all rain again later in the day on Monday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will remain chilly, topping out in the low to mid 40s. It will also be windy, so it may feel even cooler.
We should start to rebound a bit with our temperatures on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds allowing us to push back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs should get back closer to average by Wednesday, climbing back into the mid to upper 50s - possibly reaching 60 degrees in a few spots. We'll make it back to the upper 50s and low 60s again on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower or two.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1989 - Strong northerly winds and heavy snow ushered cold air into the north central U.S. Snowfall totals in Montana ranged up to 20 inches at Miles City. Thunderstorms produced severe weather from eastern Texas to the Southern Appalachians and the southern Ohio Valley. Hail four and a half inches in diameter was reported at Keller TX and White Settlement TX. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)