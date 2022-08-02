Rain and Storms before much nicer weather

Showers and thunderstorms have emerged and will pass through over the evening hours. Most storms will be sub severe but there will remain a chance for strong winds and hail, alongside frequent lightning. The activity is mainly isolated in the northern half of the state with the strongest storms around highway 8 or further north. We are also expecting an additional wave of storms tonight, though the storms from today will like impact their originally forecast strength.
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and muggy with a good chance of thunderstorms.
Low: 72 Wind: South 10-15
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few scattered showers or thundershowers in the morning. Partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon.
High: 88 Wind: SW 10-20, becoming NW late
Wednesday Night: Clearing and cooler.
Low: 60
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 81
Friday: Plenty of sunshine and warm.
High: 86
Tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures 10-20 degrees warmer than usual and increased moisture from the passing warm front. As the front passes there is a good chance of developing showers and storms - some which may be strong. Take shelter if you hear any thunder or see lightning and stay on top of any warnings that may be issued. The active weather has a chance to continue into Wednesday morning as well which could impact your morning commute.
Wednesday will start quite cloudy and muggy with morning dew points near 70 degrees. Rain chances shouldn't last too long into the morning (likely ending by 8AM) but do have a chance to stick around until midday. After midday, the clouds will slowly decrease to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. During this time the temperature will also steadily rise, reaching the upper 80s. The heat index Wednesday will likely reach the low 90s in spots.
Thursday and Friday will be wonderful. We are expecting clear skies and sunshine both days. Thursday will be more comfortable with highs in the low 80s where as Friday will be about 5 degrees warmer. The warmer weather will really kick in as we move into the weekend.
Saturday will be hot and muggy with a forecast high of 90 degrees and a heat index well into the 90s. Monitor for heat exhaustion throughout the day. Additionally, with the increase of heat and humidity there will be a chance for developing storms - possibly strong. If storms do form, they should hold until the late evening and overnight. Rain and storms also have a chance to continue into Sunday morning. After rain clears however, we should end the weekend on a pleasant note with developing sunshine and more comfortable temperatures in the low 80s.
Next week looks to be slightly warmer than usual, but still in the low 80s. There is a small chance of rain on Monday but no major systems are expected at this time.
Have a wonderful rest of your Tuesday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history: 1987 - Hot weather continued in the central U.S. Fifteen cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Concordia KS with a reading of 106 degrees, and Downtown Kansas City, MO, with a high of 105 degrees. Evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in the Ohio Valley and the north central U.S. Thunder- storms in South Dakota produced wind gusts to 70 mph at Philip, and hail two inches in diameter at Faulkton. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)