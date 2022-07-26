Rain and storms likely

A cold front is approaching from the northwest which will ignite a few rain showers and thunderstorms tonight. No severe weather is expected but there is a chance for minor flooding. Most activity will be northwest of Marathon county and may continue into early Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
Low: 65 Wind: SW 3-8
Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and a bit breezy with a small chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon.
High: 79 Wind: NW 10-15
Wednesday Night: An additional chance of showers or a thunderstorms, otherwise clearing skies.
Low: 58
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Scattered light showers in the afternoon, more numerous in the Northwoods.
High: 74
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant.
High: 75
Tonight rain and storms are likely. Take shelter if you see lightning or hear rumbles of thunder. Not everyone is expected to receive rain with most activity isolated to the Northwoods. After the wet weather passes by, we will clear out overnight.'
Tomorrow will be another bright day with a lot of sunshine and may be a bit breezy as well. Comfortable temperatures will continue in the upper 70s. Throughout the day there is a small chance of isolated/pop-up rain showers though much of the area will remain dry. A higher chance of rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursdays rain chances will be isolated to the north once again. Outside of the rain, Thursday will be far cooler with northwesterly winds and highs only reaching the mid 70s.
Friday through the weekend will be a beautiful stretch of weather with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temps will remain cooler on Friday but rebound to the low/mid 80s over the weekend. The next chances for rain look to fall on either Sunday night or Monday. There is very high confidence of a significant warmup for much of next week so take advantage of the cooler summer weather.
Have a great rest of the day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history: 1987 - Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced hail two inches in diameter in McHenry County, IL, and wind gusts to 70 mph at Auburn, ME. A wind gust of 90 mph was recorded at Blairstown, NJ, before the anemometer broke. The high winds were associated with a small tornado. The record high of 88 degrees at Beckley, WV, was their sixth in a row. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)