Rain Approaching Midweek

The beautiful summer weather continued this Tuesday other than a few light showers and weak thunderstorms in the Northwoods. Mostly sunny skies and increased moisture led to highs in the mid 80s today - the warmest day we will have for some time moving forward. Tomorrow will yet again be fairly nice but we are tracking a good chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours.
Tonight: Scattered clouds with a slight chance of rain far north. Patchy fog possible.
Low: 62 Wind: Light SW
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with an 80% chance of showers and storms, mainly late in the day
High: 82 Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered rain likely.
Low: 63
Thursday: Scattered morning rain possible then partly cloudy and a bit cooler later in the afternoon.
High: 76
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice.
High: 77
Wednesday will start with mostly clear skies and a chance of patchy fog however these conditions wont last too long. Throughout the daytime hours expect an increase of clouds and to mostly cloudy skies but the later afternoon. Rain could begin as early as midday for the northern half of the area but most activity will be much later. The more substantial rainfall and thunderstorms will likely hold off until after 9 PM bringing a half inch of rain to parts of the area (especially south of Wausau). No severe weather is expected but there could be a few stronger storms. Rain has a chance to continue into Thursday morning but should clear rather quickly.
Thursday afternoon and Friday will be wonderful with clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Highs on both days will sit in the middle to upper 70s. Take advantage of the nice conditions as more rain is set to arrive this weekend.
Saturday will be a nice day before the next significant weather system approaches. There is around a 40% chance we will have rain and storms by Saturday evening/night. A higher chance of rain is likely on Sunday and could make for rainy weather both in the afternoon and evening. Rain also has a chance to carry over into Monday.
Have a wonderful day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - A cold front brought autumn-like weather to the Northern and Central Plains Region. Afternoon highs were in the 50s and 60s across parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska that just two days earlier were in the 90s or above 100 degrees. Thunderstorms produced locally heavy rain in New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. (The National Weather Summary)