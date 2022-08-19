Rain chances continue into the weekend

The wet pattern continues another day as we approach the weekend. Brief light rain showers and possible thunderstorms will remain possible tonight and Saturday though will continue to be off and on. Most rain will continue to be on the lighter side, however there still remains a chance for developing non-severe thunderstorms
Overnight: Variable clouds with a chance of rain and t-storms.
Low: 62 Wind: ESE around 5
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain at times and maybe some rumbles of thunder.
High: 76 Wind: East-Southeast 5-10 bec. NE late
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers diminishing
Low: 61
Sunday: A slim chance of rain in the morning, then more much more sunshine developing in the afternoon. Nice day.
High: 79
Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant
High: 82
The low pressure system will continue to pass to our southwest brining more chances of rainfall to the state. Fortunately, much like the last few days, Wisconsin will remain in the sector of the storm with only scattered rain and weak thunderstorms. Saturday is not expected to be a washout by any means with only a quarter inch of rain or less likely for most areas. However, there will remain a chance of scattered rain both during the morning and afternoon. Any thunderstorms would fall during the second half of the day. Saturday will be a bit cooler and cloudy with highs yet again in the mid 70s.
The second half of the weekend looks much nicer with plenty of sunshine developing Sunday afternoon. There is a small chance of rain early on during the day but most of the area will remain dry. Due to the increased sunshine, temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 70s so it should be perfect weather to spend outside if rain impacts your plans on Saturday.
The bright and nice weather pattern will continue into Monday and Tuesday, increasing highs to the low 80s. This will mirror the pattern we have seen the past few weeks with very nice weather during the week and rainy weather at the end. There are a few small rain chances Wednesday evening/overnight and Thursday, however Friday looks dry at the moment.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Early morning thunderstorms deluged southeastern Delaware with six to ten inches of rain in four to six hours, with local reports of 13 to 20 inches of rain. Twenty-six major roads were closed or damaged, and fourteen bridges were washed out. Flooding caused nearly four million dollars damage to local businesses. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)