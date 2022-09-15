Rain chances increase towards the weekend

Today was another very nice day with warm temperatures and bright skies. While Friday is looking to be fairly nice as well, there is a chance for scattered rain during the afternoon and a higher chance at night. Rain chances will also continue as we head into the weekend making for another gloomy Saturday and Sunday this week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild
Low: 60 Wind: South 5-10
Friday: Variable clouds and warm again with a chance of showers or storms toward evening.
High: 80 Wind: SSW 10-15
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a higher chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder.
Low: 65
Saturday: More clouds than sun and a bit humid with a 40% chance of isolated showers and storms. Additional rain and thunder likely overnight.
High: 80
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms through midday. A few peeks of sun possible later in the afternoon.
High: 77
It won't be quite as cool waking up in the morning the next few days as warmer late summer temperatures continue to move into the state. Early morning temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Additionally, there will be more clouds than the past few days on Friday and the hazy skies will likely linger as well. Despite this, Friday should reach near 80 degrees with a comfortable south-southwest wind of 10-15 mph. However, Friday is not expected to be completely dry. There is a 30% chance of scattered rain in the Northwoods Friday evening and a 70% chance of widespread rain overnight. Severe weather is not expected but may be possible on Saturday.
Expect little change on Saturday from Fridays forecast. Highs will once again be near 80 degrees with a chance (40%) of rain during the day. Another round of widespread rain will likely arrive Saturday night which have a higher chance of thunderstorms. At the moment, the storm prediction center has issued a level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather Saturday night for the SW corner of the state - however much of the News 9 area is outside of this outlook. Storms will likely carry over to Sunday morning.
After the rain Sunday morning we are expecting a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday will be humid still and on the warmer side again with highs in the upper 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will remain warm and will see more sunshine than the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be small rain chances during this period but much of the area looks to remain dry. After this, big temperature changed will move in along a cold front with Wednesday dropping to the low/mid 70s and Thursday cooler than normal in the mid 60s.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - The first snow of the season was observed at the Winter Park ski resort in Colorado early in the day. Eight inches of snow was reported at the Summit of Mount Evans, along with wind gusts to 61 mph. Early morning thunderstorms in Texas produced up to six inches of rain in Real County. Two occupants of a car drowned, and the other six occupants were injured as it was swept into Camp Wood Creek, near the town of Leakey. Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in central and northeastern Oklahoma. Wind gusts to 70 mph and golf ball size hail were reported around Oklahoma City OK. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)